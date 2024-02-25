Hopkinsville Community College to hold Dual Credit Family Night for HHS & CCHS on February 27th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a Dual Credit Family Night information session for Hopkinsville High School and Christian County High School on Tuesday, February 27th, 5:30pm – 7:00pm in the Emerging Technology Center, Anderson Room.

Dual credit allows high school students to earn credit that goes toward their high school requirements while earning college credit at the same time. HCC’s Dual Credit Family Night is open to students and parents who would like to learn more about the dual credit opportunities for the 2024-25 academic year.

“Each district has its own unique dual credit process, so we host events and visit schools individually to better serve each population. We will have additional dual credit info sessions in the future for both our private and public school partners,” explained HCC Dual Credit Coordinator April Smith.

To learn more about dual credit, visit https://rebrand.ly/HCCdualcredit. Questions may also be directed to HCC Dual Credit Coordinator April Smith at april.smith@kctcs.edu.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.