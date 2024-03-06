Austin Peay State University Ice Hockey announces first home games in April

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s new era of ice hockey begins in early April at Ford Ice Center Clarksville, located in F&M Bank Arena.

APSU Govs Ice Hockey will host the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) for a memorable two-day event.

First game : Friday, April 5th at 7:00pm.

: Friday, April 5th at 7:00pm. Second game : Saturday, April 6th at 2:00pm.

: Saturday, April 6th at 2:00pm. Where : Ford Ice Center — 150 College Street, Downtown Clarksville.

: Ford Ice Center — 150 College Street, Downtown Clarksville. Admission : $5.00, with optional donations appreciated. Please note that admission is for first-come, first-served seating, and the standing pit.

: $5.00, with optional donations appreciated. Please note that admission is for first-come, first-served seating, and the standing pit. Bonus! Govs Ice Hockey merchandise will be on sale at the first game.

Tickets

First game : http://www.alumni.apsu.edu/APSUHockeyApril5

: http://www.alumni.apsu.edu/APSUHockeyApril5 Second game: http://www.alumni.apsu.edu/April6APSUHockey

Austin Peay State University officials expect the games to sell out quickly, so fans should buy their tickets early. Doors will open an hour before each game.

Support the Team

To support APSU Govs Ice Hockey and its future students, you can make a gift to the Austin Peay State University Hockey Club Team Fund of Excellence at www.givetoapsu.com/HockeyClubFOE.

For questions about giving, contact the APSU Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.