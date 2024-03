Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to be held this Thursday, March 7th 2024

Clarksville, TN – This Thursday, March 7th, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration. The gallery opening night, scheduled from 5:00pm-8:00pm, will mark the commencement of this artistic extravaganza.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing diverse artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.

Highlighted Venues and Artists

1. **Pinky’s Up**

Featuring Artist- Annalee

– 120 Strawberry Alley

2. **Pup’s Plants + Goods**

Featuring Artist- Autumn Garrow

– 117 A Strawberry Alley

3. **The Vine on Franklin (ART)**

Featuring Artist- Asad Thomas

– 128 Franklin Street

4. **Modern Movement Real Estate**

Featuring Artist- Imari Wheeler

– 132 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040

5. **Madeline’s Place**

Featuring Artist- Joel

– 100 Strawberry Alley

6. **Mildred and Mable’s**

Featuring Artist- Jackie Lewis

– 109 Franklin Street

7. **Wedding Belles**

Featuring Artist- Marrisa Nese

– 123 Franklin Street

8. **ArtLink**

Featuring Artist- Tiffany Best

– 98 Franklin Street

Additional Venues to Explore

– **Sanctuary on Main**

– 334 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

– **Trazo Meadery**

– Featuring Jennifer Pierstroff

– 116 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

-** Downtown Artists Co-Op and Gallery

– March Mayhem member show

-96 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040 – **Lorenzo Swinton Gallery**

– 106 North Second Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

– Featured Artists: Destiny Morgan, Sarah Spillers, Amber Franklin, Jennifer Pierstorff, D.C. Thomas, Jackie Lewis, Ryan Rado, Wee S Ng, Hannah Charles, Megan Pollard, Steven Chlupsa

– Website: www.lorenzoswintongallery.com – **River City Clay**

– Featuring Jonathon Wheeler, photography

– 115 Franklin Street – **Clarksville Collection**

– 131 Franklin Street – **Tattoo Technique**

– Featuring Allamylle

– 129 Franklin Street



– Featuring music by BKING

– 129 Franklin Street

– Featuring music by BKING

– 101 Franklin Street

– 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040 – **Edward’s Steakhouse**

– Ricky Cavaness

– 107 Franklin Street – **Roxy Regional Theatre**

– Keyon St. Firmin, Kay Munoz, Niko Fabbiani, Jordan Vellmure

– Peg Harvill Gallery, 100 Franklin Street

– Exhibition during March’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” (March 14-30) – **The New Gallery (APSU)**

– Exhibition – “Kyoung Chun: Uncovered”

– LSG Main Gallery, 732-744 Joseph Street

– Exhibition details: [APSU Art Walk – Kyoung Chun: Uncovered](https://www.apsu.edu/news/March-2024-apsu-art-walk-clarksville-kyoung-chun-uncovered-exhibit.php)