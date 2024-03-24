Austin Peay State University Baseball drops run fest to Queens, 22-12

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team led twice in the first three innings, but a big fourth inning by Queens proved too much for the Governors to overcome, and they dropped a 22-12 Atlantic Sun Conference decision Sunday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (15-8, 4-2 ASUN) settled for the ASUN series victory it secured with wins on Friday and Saturday. The Governors finished the weekend tied for third in the league standings, one game behind co-leaders Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville.

After falling behind 4-0 before coming to the plate, the APSU Govs took their first lead with a four-run second inning. The first three Governors batters hit singles, with left fielder Clayton Gray driving in a run with the third single in the string.

Right fielder Lyle Miller-Green forced a defensive mistake by the Royals defense, leading to another run. Designated hitter Brody Szako tied the game 4-4 with his single before center fielder John Bay gave the APSU Govs a 5-4 lead with a sacrifice fly.

The Governors and Royals traded two-run frames in the third inning. After Queens took a 6-5 lead in the top of the inning, Austin Peay State University regained the lead with solo home runs by second baseman Ambren Voitik and Miller-Green.

Queens (5-19, 1-4 ASUN) broke the game open with an 11-run fourth inning that saw 16 batters come to the plate and was aided by six walks issued by Austin Peay pitchers. Former Governor catcher Tyler Cotto hit a grand slam as part of the outburst, and center fielder Matthew Corlew added a two-run home run that gave Queens a 17-7 lead.

The APSU offense finished with 16 hits, including three doubles, a triple, and four home runs. Gray, Miller-Green, Gazdar, and Gore each had home runs. Gray went 3-for-6 and three RBI and three runs scored. Voitik was 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Austin Peay State University reliever Kyle Klingenbeck (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing six runs on four hits and three walks in two innings. The Governors used eight pitchers in the contest.

First baseman Will Budnick’s 3-for-5, five-RBI performance paced a Queens offense that scored 22 runs on 17 hits and 14 walks. Cotto went 1-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two walks, and four runs scored. Shortstop Tyler Peters added four RBI with his 3-for-5 day at the plate.

Queens reliever Logan Schmitt (1-1) notched the win, allowing six runs on six hits over three innings. Reliever Jack Renaud tossed the final three innings for his season’s first save while holding APSU to one run on four hits.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team begins a five-game road trip with a Tuesday 6:30pm game against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.