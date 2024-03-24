APSU Softball fall to Central Arkansas 3-2 in Nine Inning affair

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped its Atlantic Sun Conference series finale to Central Arkansas in nine innings, Sunday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field with the Governors coming up on the short end of a 3-2 final.

The Govs (15-16 1-5 ASUN) saw the Bears take a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning but rallied to match the two runs with a pair of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Gabi Apiag would open the rally with a single and two outs later score on a single by Megan Hodum, followed by a game-tying single by Morgan Zuege scoring Hodum to tie the game 2-2.

The score would remain that way until the top of the ninth when the Bears (10-21, 2-4 ASUN) pushed across what turned out to be the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in a 3-2 final.

Samantha Miener (4-6) would take the hard-luck loss in relief, as she went 4.2 innings allowing one run on five hits, while walking two and striking out one.

Inside the Boxscore

Austin Peay State University is now 2-3 all-time versus Central Arkansas.

With her sixth-inning single, Brie Howard has now reached base in 16 straight games, the 10th longest such streak by an APSU Govs softball player in the past 25 years.

Kylie Campbell was the lone Gov to record more than one hit in the contest, finishing the game 2-for-4.

Gabi Apiag tied a career single-game high with six assists.

The nine-inning game versus the Bears was the first for the APSU Govs since April 25th, 2022, versus Eastern Illinois.

