Clarksville, TN – Indulge in the classic warmth and richness of Buena Vista Cafe Irish Coffee. This beloved cocktail seamlessly blends the robust flavors of coffee with the smoothness of Irish whiskey and the velvety texture of whipped cream.

This timeless recipe requires just a few simple ingredients to create a luxurious and comforting beverage.

Ingredients

2 sugar cubes

4-6 ounces brewed coffee

1 1/3 ounces Irish whiskey

Heavy cream, lightly whipped

Instructions

Preheat a 6-ounce heat-proof glass by filling it with hot water. Once warm, discard the water. Add two sugar cubes to the glass, then add coffee until the glass is 3/4 full. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Add 1 1/3 ounces of whiskey to the coffee and stir gently and briefly to combine.

Using the back of a spoon, gently pour whipped cream over the top of the coffee, forming a layer.