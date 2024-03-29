Austin Peay State University to hold third annual Education Summit for Women Veterans

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Military and Veterans Affairs Division and Women Veterans of America Chapter 47 hosted the third annual Education Summit for Women Veterans on March 23rd, 2024 from 10:00am. to noon at the APSU Truck Center.

The event drew 161 attendees, including 27 vendors and 64 women veterans, the highest turnout in its three-year history.

The summit aimed to provide resources, support, and a sense of community for women veterans in the Clarksville area. Zoe Jackson, the current commander of Chapter 47, emphasized the importance of the organization’s presence in the community through events like the summit.

“It’s a way that women veterans can get together and form a support system to address the issues or concerns they’re facing,” Jackson said. “The Clarksville community is very welcoming, supportive, and eager to share resources with women veterans.”

The chapter also holds regular meetings from 5:00pm-6:00pm on the first Tuesday of every month, organizes social events to foster camaraderie and support among its members and works closely with Austin Peay State University. Jackson described the University as a “big brother, big sister” in terms of educational and personal support for veterans.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Military and Veterans Affairs Division has also spent March sharing the stories of women veterans in the community, including members of Chapter 47 and vendors in the Clarksville area. The goal is to highlight the vital role women veterans play in the community and the need for continued support and resources.

Austin Peay State University took it a step further when the Student Government Association proposed a day of recognition for all women veterans, and the University now celebrates each year on the third Thursday of March.

Save the Date: 4th Annual Education Summit for Women Veterans

Following the success of this year’s event, APSU Military and Veterans Affairs Division and Women Veterans of America Chapter 47 will team up again for the fourth annual Education Summit for Women Veterans on March 29th, 2025. More details will be shared closer to the event date.

To stay connected and informed about news related to Austin Peay’s military-affiliated students, follow the Military and Veteran Affairs Division on social media @apsumva.

For more information about Chapter 47 of Women Veterans of America, visit their social media page @WVAChapter47.