The Coffee House on Dover Road Opens to Rave Reviews in Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN – Amanda Martin and Deana Mills have worked together for years, but they are very excited about their latest project, The Coffee House on Dover Road.

“The property owners were talking to Deana,” Martin said. They knew we wanted to open a coffee shop, and they offered us this space. We thought it was a great opportunity. We have a lot of friends on this side of town, and it’s growing rapidly and needs more places for people to go.”

Since opening, Martin said many people have come in and thanked them for choosing that location.

The business opened on January 6th, but recently held its official grand opening, with 10% discounts all day, free pastries for the first 20 customers, and a raffle.

“We offer traditional latte’s – hot or iced,” Martin said. “We can do frozen latte’s, Matcha, Chai, and assorted bagels and pastries Deana makes all that home-made, and they are fabulous. The cheesecake muffins are crazy good. We sell out every day.”

Mills said, “This is my dream. I’ve always wanted to do baking. I love it. This is just golden.”

Martin and Mills say they are a full-service coffee shop offering all the basics, and they want to expand their food offerings.

“We want to start offering a little bit of lunch, soups, and sandwiches because there aren’t a lot of choices out here,” Martin said. I ran a coffee shop for two years, and that’s what turned my restaurant ideas into the coffee shop. I love coffee. When I was a barista, I thought this was amazing. You get to talk to people, memorize their orders, and make them feel special.”

Mills was a bartender in her younger years. “Amanda said, ‘just think of it as bar-tending, you’re just pouring espresso shots instead. I was like, yeah, that works.”

They want to encourage local artists to display their works at The Coffee House, “so we can share their work with the public,” Martin said. “I want everyone to come in, and look at really cool stuff while they drink their coffee If they want to be alone and read a book, we want it to be so comfortable they can stay here for hours. They can listen, people-watch, whatever. We’re going to have a deck with a pickup window, so they can sit in the sun. We want this to be a comfortable place that is pleasing to the senses, with great coffee and snacks.”

