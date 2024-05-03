73.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, May 3, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Athletics has Forty-Two Governors receive Degrees at Spring 2024 Commencement
Sports

APSU Athletics has Forty-Two Governors receive Degrees at Spring 2024 Commencement

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Athletes walk the line during 2024 Spring Commencement. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Athletes walk the line during 2024 Spring Commencement. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Forty-two Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in the Spring 2024 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.

The following student-athletes were masters degree candidates for the May 2024 Commencement:

  • Kelsey Mead, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
  • Shamarre Hale, Women’s Basketball
  • Gus Freeman, Baseball
  • Gabi Apiag, Softball
  • Kady Foshaug, Women’s Golf
  • Tori Case, Soccer

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the May 2024 Commencement:

  • Harrison Brown, Baseball 
  • Andrew Devine, Baseball
  • Jon Jon Gazdar, Baseball
  • Conner Gore, Baseball
  • Clayton Gray, Baseball
  • Tyler Hampu, Baseball
  • Jake Baker, Football
  • CJ Evans Jr., Football
  • Sam Howard, Football
  • Jake Johnson, Football
  • Hosea Knifeley Jr., Football
  • Marcus McGhee, Football
  • KJ Murden, Football
  • Jaquan Randolph, Football
  • Rashaud Thomas Jr., Football
  • Michael Treadwell, Football
  • Maddux Trujillo, Football
  • Daniel Loos, Men’s Basketball
  • Jalen Ware, Men’s Basketball
  • Jakob Falk Schollert, Men’s Golf
  • Daniel Love, Men’s Golf
  • Logan Spurrier, Men’s Golf
  • Jordan Benefiel, Softball
  • Kylie Campbell, Softball
  • Mea Clark, Softball
  • Jaya Herring, Softball
  • Megan Hodum, Softball
  • Raylon Roach, Softball
  • Morgan Zuege, Softball
  • Maggie Kennan, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
  • Montana-Rae Pelak, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
  • Morgan Rutledge, Volleyball
  • Abby Thigpen, Volleyball
  • Cur’Tiera Haywood, Women’s Basketball
  • Sandra Lin, Women’s basketball
  • Annabel Anderson, Soccer
  • Kirsten Monk, Soccer
  • Chloe Murphy, Soccer
  • Hannah Wilson, Soccer
  • Sydney Hartoin, Track & Field & Cross Country

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

  • 108 Dean’s List selections.
  • 53 selections to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.
  • Four College Sports Communications All-District honorees.
  • 11 OVC Honor Roll selections.
  • Five OVC Academic Medal of Honor recipients.
  • Four All-OVC selections
  • Five All-ASUN selections.
  • Three All-UAC selections.
  • Four ASUN All-Academic Team selections.
  • Half of the 2022 OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Year.
  • An OVC Beach Volleyball Championship All-Tournament selection.
  • The winningest player in Austin Peay beach volleyball history,
  • The 2024 APSU Female Legends Award winner.
  • A 2022 ASUN Fall Winners for Life Team selection.
  • A two-time Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president.
  • The 2024 APSU Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
  • The 2023 UAC Scholar Athlete of the Year.
  • A 2023 UAC All-Academic Team selection.
  • Three Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholars.
  • One OVC All-Newcomer Team selection.
  • One UAC, ASUN, and OVC Special Teams Player of the Week.
  • 2023 NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program Career Development Award recipient.
  • One member of NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group
  • A selection to the FCS Athletics Director Association Academic All-Star Team.
  • FCS National Player of the Week.
  • 2021 OVC Beach Volleyball Champions.
  • 2022 ASUN Football Champions.
  • 2023 UAC Football Champions.
  • Single-season field-goal percentage record holder in women’s basketball history (.691).
  • Longest field goal made in program history (55 yards).
  • Most single-season field goals made (14), best single-season field goal percentage (.867), career field goals made (38), career field goal percentage (.717), and most points by a kicker in Austin Peay football history (242).

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Sewer line rehabilitation work scheduled for May 6th-8th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online