APSU Athletics has Forty-Two Governors receive Degrees at Spring 2024 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Forty-two Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in the Spring 2024 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.

The following student-athletes were masters degree candidates for the May 2024 Commencement:

Kelsey Mead, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball

Shamarre Hale, Women’s Basketball

Gus Freeman, Baseball

Gabi Apiag, Softball

Kady Foshaug, Women’s Golf

Tori Case, Soccer

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the May 2024 Commencement:

Harrison Brown, Baseball

Andrew Devine, Baseball

Jon Jon Gazdar, Baseball

Conner Gore, Baseball

Clayton Gray, Baseball

Tyler Hampu, Baseball

Jake Baker, Football

CJ Evans Jr., Football

Sam Howard, Football

Jake Johnson, Football

Hosea Knifeley Jr., Football

Marcus McGhee, Football

KJ Murden, Football

Jaquan Randolph, Football

Rashaud Thomas Jr., Football

Michael Treadwell, Football

Maddux Trujillo, Football

Daniel Loos, Men’s Basketball

Jalen Ware, Men’s Basketball

Jakob Falk Schollert, Men’s Golf

Daniel Love, Men’s Golf

Logan Spurrier, Men’s Golf

Jordan Benefiel, Softball

Kylie Campbell, Softball

Mea Clark, Softball

Jaya Herring, Softball

Megan Hodum, Softball

Raylon Roach, Softball

Morgan Zuege, Softball

Maggie Kennan, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball

Montana-Rae Pelak, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball

Morgan Rutledge, Volleyball

Abby Thigpen, Volleyball

Cur’Tiera Haywood, Women’s Basketball

Sandra Lin, Women’s basketball

Annabel Anderson, Soccer

Kirsten Monk, Soccer

Chloe Murphy, Soccer

Hannah Wilson, Soccer

Sydney Hartoin, Track & Field & Cross Country

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

108 Dean’s List selections.

53 selections to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Four College Sports Communications All-District honorees.

11 OVC Honor Roll selections.

Five OVC Academic Medal of Honor recipients.

Four All-OVC selections

Five All-ASUN selections.

Three All-UAC selections.

Four ASUN All-Academic Team selections.

Half of the 2022 OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Year.

An OVC Beach Volleyball Championship All-Tournament selection.

The winningest player in Austin Peay beach volleyball history,

The 2024 APSU Female Legends Award winner.

A 2022 ASUN Fall Winners for Life Team selection.

A two-time Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president.

The 2024 APSU Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The 2023 UAC Scholar Athlete of the Year.

A 2023 UAC All-Academic Team selection.

Three Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholars.

One OVC All-Newcomer Team selection.

One UAC, ASUN, and OVC Special Teams Player of the Week.

2023 NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program Career Development Award recipient.

One member of NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group

A selection to the FCS Athletics Director Association Academic All-Star Team.

FCS National Player of the Week.

2021 OVC Beach Volleyball Champions.

2022 ASUN Football Champions.

2023 UAC Football Champions.

Single-season field-goal percentage record holder in women’s basketball history (.691).

Longest field goal made in program history (55 yards).

Most single-season field goals made (14), best single-season field goal percentage (.867), career field goals made (38), career field goal percentage (.717), and most points by a kicker in Austin Peay football history (242).

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!