Spice Up Tacos with Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef

Clarksville, TN – Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef is a flavorful and tender dish made from succulent chunks of beef chuck roast slow-cooked to perfection.

The beef is infused with a rich and aromatic sauce featuring chipotle peppers, garlic, lime juice, and a blend of spices.

Once cooked, the beef is shredded and allowed to soak in its savory juices, resulting in a mouthwatering filling for tacos or burritos.

Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef

Ingredients:

3 lbs beef chuck roast, cut into large chunks

1/4 cup beef broth

3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, minced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup lime juice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

Place the beef chunks in the crock pot. In a mixing bowl, combine the beef broth, minced chipotle peppers, minced garlic, lime juice, apple cider vinegar, cumin, oregano, paprika, cloves, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Pour the sauce mixture over the beef in the crock pot, ensuring the beef is well coated. Cover the crock pot and cook on low heat for 6-8 hours, or until the beef is tender and easily shreds with a fork. Once the beef is cooked, use two forks to shred it into smaller pieces directly in the crock pot. Let the shredded beef soak in the cooking juices for an additional 15-30 minutes on low heat to absorb more flavor. Serve the Barbacoa beef hot, garnished with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime on corn or flour tortilla shells.

No judgment if shredded cheese is necessary.