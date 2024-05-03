Lisa Williams presented Red Cross Certificate for Saving a Life

Nashville, TN – An average workday for one local woman turned into her using skills she learned at an American Red Cross training in First Aid and CPR to save the life of one of her employees. Lisa Williams was walking through her business’s warehouse when she heard a man had passed out in a restroom.

Not thinking twice about it, her instincts kicked in after taking the CPR class recently at the Nashville Area Chapter Red Cross offices.

“Several employees were yelling. Does anyone know CPR?” Williams asked. “I told them yes! I went in there, and he was turning blue. We called 9-1-1 and had them on the phone. I immediately started CPR, and he gurgled, and we finally got a faint pulse. The EMTs were there quickly, and I have heard he is doing well, which is amazing.” For this heroic and lifesaving action, she received the Red Cross Certificate of Merit in a ceremony during the Red Cross Lifesaver Luncheon last month.

The Certificate of Merit is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

“We’re extremely proud to present Lisa Williams with a Certificate of Merit,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive officer for the Tennessee Region. Her actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for, and respond to emergencies.”

Williams was thankful for the class she took and knows that was the difference between life and death for her employee. “If you were the one who needed CPR, and I was the one who took a few hours out of my day to take the CPR class, I could save your life. I could not do that without that Red Cross class.”

“I am not a hero,” she added. “I was just given the tool to save a life. I am thankful I was there with the knowledge I had to act when it was needed most.”

Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended (online and in-person skills session) and classroom courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass .

If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit LifesavingAwards.org to nominate, recognize, or be inspired.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.