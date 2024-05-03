Austin Peay State University Softball splits Doubleheader at North Alabama

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning during the first game of an Atlantic Sun Conference doubleheader against North Alabama to win 4-1 but dropped an 8-1 decision to the Lions in game two, Friday, at the Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium.

Game 1

Austin Peay 4, North Alabama 1

Megan Hodum tallied the day’s first hit on a single in Austin Peay State University’s second plate appearance of the first inning, placing the ball between the Lions’ shortstop and centerfielder; however, the Stantonville, Tennessee native would remain at first after a ground out and lineout to end the frame.

Jordan Benefiel started in the circle for the Governors, where she tossed four innings and tally a pair of strikeouts across 20 batters faced.

North Alabama broke the ice with a run off an APSU fielding error, taking a 1-0 lead. The one-run lead held for four innings, with Ashley Martin entering to pitch in relief of Benefiel in the top of the fifth.

Still facing the 1-0 deficit entering the final frame, Kylie Campbell opened the seventh with a double and was pinch ran for by Charley Pursley, who advanced to third after a fly out by Macee Roberts.

Brie Howard was intentionally walked on the Govs’ next at-bat to put runners at the corners, before Kendyl Weinzapfel singled to left field to drive in Pursley and advance Weinzapfel. A Raylon Roach single down the left field line advanced Weinzapfel and Howard into scoring position, while a Mykenzi Duke fly out brought in Howard to give APSU its first lead of the day.

Gabi Apiag’s fourth triple of the season extended the Govs’ lead to 4-1, while Martin and company held UNA scoreless, securing the win.

Game 2

Austin Peay 1, North Alabama 8

The Lions opened the game with three singles and a run in the bottom of the first inning of game two, which was answered by a Mykenzi Duke RBI single to drive in Brie Howard – who led off the inning after being hit by a pitch.

North Alabama retook the lead with three runs off as many hits in the second inning and extended its advantage to 8-1 following a four-run fifth inning.

After a scoreless sixth inning by both sides, UNA retired the APSU Govs in order to come away with the seven-run victory.

Between The Lines

Austin Peay State University is now 4-7 all-time against North Alabama and 2-2 in Florence.

With her hit in the first game, Kylie Campbell tied Danielle Liermann (2016-19) for the most hits by a Governor in their first three seasons with 163.

Brie Howard was hit by a pitch in her first at-bat of the second game, extending her program record for hit by pitches in a single season with 19.



APSU head coach Kassie Stanfill picked up her 150th career win in the first game against the Lions which are 16 more than any other head coach in program history.



Gabi Apiag’s first-game triple was her fourth of the season, putting her just one behind entering the top eight for most in a single season.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2024 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.