Nashville Sounds roll past Durham Bulls, 7-1

Durham, NC – Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez tossed a second straight gem and won his third straight start, yielding one run over six innings on Friday night as the Nashville Sounds rolled past the Durham Bulls, 7-1, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Sounds have won three of the first four in the series and five of their last six games overall.

The Sounds gave Rodriguez an early lead, scoring three times in the second to chase Durham starter Shane Baz (0-2). Eric Haase drove in Isaac Collins with a fielder’s choice, and a throwing error by Junior Caminero on the same play scored Francisco Mejia. Then Vinny Capra drilled an RBI double for a 3-0 advantage.

The only run Rodriguez gave up came in the fourth on a home run by Ruben Cardenas. Rodriguez (3-4), who gave up one run on one hit over five innings in his last start, scattered four hits this time, walked just one and struck out six over the six frames. Abner Uribe recorded the next four outs, and Enoli Paredes got the final five, as the Sounds’ bullpen went a third straight game without allowing an earned run.

Though the early runs would have been enough, the Sounds’ offense was not done adding to the lead. Eric Haase smacked a run-scoring single in the sixth, and Mejia singled home Collins in the eighth. Then Chris Roller and Noah Campbell had consecutive extra-base hits in the ninth to tack on two more runs, with Campbell’s third triple of the season accounting for the 7-1 final.

The six-game series continues Saturday night at 5:35pm CT. Left-hander Nick Bennett (1-2, 3.24) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (18-19) against Nathan Wiles (3-2, 6.21) for the Bulls (14-23).

Post-Game Notes

With Carlos Rodriguez’s six-inning effort, the Sounds improved to 5-1 on the year when their starter goes 6+ innings…it also marked the first time this season the Sounds received consecutive quality starts (Chad Patrick 6ip, 1r on Thursday).

Enoli Paredes’ 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief marked his eighth consecutive scoreless outing…he struck out two and walked one, giving him 27 strikeouts and just six walks on the season.

Sounds relievers have not allowed an earned run in the last three games, a total of 11 2/3 innings…their league-best relief ERA is now 3.21 (57er/159.2ip).

