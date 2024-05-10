Mark Green: Update From Washington for May 10th, 2024

Written by Mark Green

U.S. Representative

Dear Friend,

I wanted to share the latest news from my office with you.

Camie and I continue to pray for those impacted by this week’s severe weather and flooding. As damage surveys remain ongoing, use caution and don’t crowd the roads so first responders have easy passage, and never drive through water. Also, please join me in thanking our first responders and hospital staff who continue to work tirelessly to help others. We are grateful for your service.

A Legislative Update:

Last week, I introduced my Stop the BIS RULE Act. American gun exporters and small businesses have leapt over every hurdle that this administration has erected, yet the goalpost keeps moving. The Joe Biden administration must end its war on the Second Amendment. You can read more on my bill here, ClarksvilleOnline, and in the Daily Caller.

The ICC?s campaign against Israel is an attempt to shield Hamas from its innumerable human rights atrocities. That’s why I’m cosponsoring Rep. Chip Roy’s Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act. You can read more on the bill here.

This week, I voted in favor of the Hands Off Our Home Appliances Act. The Joe Biden administration shouldn’t get to dictate what kind of ovens we use to cook our food or what kind of washing machines we buy, especially when it means increasing costs for already struggling families.

An Update From Washington:

President Joe Biden’s decision to pause arms sales to Israel sends the wrong signal to the world, especially our shared adversaries, like Iran and Iranian-backed Hamas. Read more here and the Washington Examiner.

Last week, I joined a Center for Immigration Studies panel to discuss the compelling constitutional case for impeaching DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and the Senate’s utter failure to do its duty, hold a trial, and hear the evidence.

You can watch the panel here.