Keeping Your Pets Safe in the Summer Heat: Clarksville Online releases Essential Tips for Pet Owners

Clarksville, TN – As summer temperatures rise, pet owners must take extra precautions to ensure their furry friends stay safe and comfortable.

Heat-related illnesses can be life-threatening for pets, making it vital to understand how to protect them from the scorching summer heat.

Hydration is Key

One of the most important things you can do for your pet during the summer is to ensure they stay well-hydrated. Always have fresh water available for your pets, both indoors and outdoors.

Consider adding ice cubes to their water bowl to keep it cool for longer periods. When going for walks, carry a portable water bottle and bowl to provide your pet with water breaks.

Avoid the Hottest Part of the Day

Limit your pet’s outdoor activities to the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening. The sun’s rays are strongest between 10:00am and 4:00pm, and exposure during these hours can increase the risk of heatstroke.

Hot pavement can burn your pet’s paws, so always check the ground temperature by pressing your hand on the pavement for seven seconds. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your pet.

Provide Shade and Cooling Options

Ensure your pet has access to shaded areas when outside. Trees, umbrellas, or tarps can provide necessary relief from direct sunlight. Consider investing in a cooling mat or vest, which can help regulate your pet’s body temperature.

Small kiddie pools filled with water can also be a fun and effective way for pets to cool down.

Never Leave Pets in a Parked Car

Even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside a parked car can rise rapidly and become deadly within minutes. Never leave your pet unattended in a vehicle, even temporarily.

If you must travel with your pet, plan ahead to ensure they won’t be left in the car.

Watch for Signs of Heatstroke

Knowing the signs of heatstroke can save your pet’s life. Symptoms include excessive panting, drooling, rapid heartbeat, vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy.

If you suspect your pet is suffering from heatstroke, immediately move them to a cooler area, offer water, and apply cool (not cold) water to their body. Seek veterinary attention right away.

Regular Grooming

Regular grooming can help your pet stay cool. While it’s important not to shave your pet completely, as their fur protects them from the sun, trimming long hair and ensuring their coat is free of mats can improve air circulation and cooling.

Following these tips can help ensure your pet enjoys a safe and comfortable summer. Remember, pets rely on their owners to keep them safe from the dangers of heat, so always stay vigilant and proactive in your care.