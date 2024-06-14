Hopkinsville Community College Foundation receives $8,000 Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grant

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation has been awarded an $8,000 Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grant, according to Foundation Executive Director Yvette Eastham.
The grant, written in tandem with the Hopkinsville Community College Adult Education Program is slated to be used with the GED program in local jails. The project title, Reducing Recidivism through Educational Attainment will enable staff from the adult education program to purchase computers and other materials to support instruction to incarcerated students.
“The HCC Foundation is proud to have obtained funding for this important program supporting the successful reintegration of justice involved students. We know that this is an important accomplishment for those students, and reducing barriers to re-entry into our local communities is critical to helping individuals obtain a fresh start,” Eastham shared.
This is the first investment by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation with the HCC Foundation and the college’s adult education programs. The HCC Foundation presented the HCC Adult Education program with the funds prior to last week’s annual GED Graduation program on campus.
HCC Director of Adult Education Gary Dawson is pleased that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s investment will help support the services his staff provides to local jails. Dawson shared his hope that this investment will enable his staff to serve more students as interest in the GED program offered by the jail has grown.
About the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc.
The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. serves as the officially recognized, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) fundraising arm of Hopkinsville Community College. Under the guidance of an independent Board of Directors, the primary purposes of the HCC Foundation, Inc. include:
- Advance the vision, mission, goals, and objectives of HCC.
- Catalyst for the private-sector resource development programs and activities of HCC.
- Raise private funds for college-wide initiatives and needs.
- Provide guidance for the management and investment of private funds.
- Friend-raiser and advocate for HCC.
- Counselor and advisor to the HCC president.
The HCC Foundation was chartered on May 17th, 1967 as the Pennyrile Education Foundation, Inc. as a separate and independent 501(c)(3) fundraising organization to support HCC. Reorganized in the early 1990s, the Foundation changed its name to Community College Foundation of Hopkinsville, Inc. on March 11th, 1994 to more clearly reflect its mission.
On March 16th, 2000, the Foundation adopted its current name, Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. On August 17th, 2000, HCC and the Foundation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding through which the Foundation became the official private fund-raising arm of the college.