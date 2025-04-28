Clarksville Gas and Water Department to Begin Sewer Smoke Testing April 30th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will conduct sewer system smoke testing beginning Wednesday, April 30th through Thursday, May 1st, 2025, in the subdivisions listed below. The work will take place daily from 8:00am until 3:00pm.

Subdivision affected are Briarwood (Blakemore Drive); Singletree Estates (Bauling Court, Boscobel Drive, Elfie Court, Bauling Lane, Bosca Court, Batavia Street, Amadeus Drive, Bamburg Drive, Single Tree Drive, Steffi Street, Elysian Road,); Whitfield Road (Blakemore Drive to Old Trenton Road); and Old Trenton Road (Whitfield Road to Maple Park Drive).

A list is also maintained on the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.clarksvilletn.gov/322/Sewer-System-Smoke-Testing

Smoke testing is a cost-effective preventative maintenance method of introducing a safe, non-toxic smoke with air pressure into the City’s wastewater collection system. Smoke travels through the system and exits through cracks or weak places in sewer lines. Utility crews will use a camera drone to spot the smoke at the exit point where it will be marked and identified for possible defects and further examination.

After the identification process, a technician will video trouble areas inside the pipe for assessment and repair at the point of the defective pipe without excavating large areas of property or several feet of sewer pipe unless necessary.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department utility crews will post smoke testing signs in the affected neighborhoods and residents should not be alarmed if they see smoke rising from manholes or sewer line right-of-ways during testing.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com