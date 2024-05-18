Austin Peay State University Baseball’s late rally comes up short in 14-13 loss to North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team rallied from a 10-run deficit to tie the game in the seventh inning, but North Alabama scored two late runs, and the Govs dropped their home finale 14-13 Saturday afternoon on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (35-19, 20-10 ASUN) closed the regular season with a share of the Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season title.

However, with its series victories against co-champions Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson, Austin Peay State University will enter the ASUN Baseball Championship as the No. 1 seed. The APSU Govs will open their tournament action Tuesday in DeLand, Florida, with the time and opponent to be announced Sunday by the ASUN office.

The Governors faced a 12-2 deficit after four and a half innings but scored five runs in the fourth and another five in the seventh to tie the game. Right fielder Jaden Brown provided the fourth inning’s big hit, driving in three runs with a one-out double. Reserve catcher Keaton Cottam provided a two-run double in the seventh inning. Later in the inning shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar tied the game, 12-12, with a two-out RBI single.

North Alabama (18-35-1, 10-19-1 ASUN) broke the tie in the eighth. A leadoff walk and one-out double put runners in scoring position early. The Lions used first baseman Kyle Machado’s ground out to score a run, and left fielder Andrew Knight added an insurance run with a double.

Austin Peay State University had one last great chance to nab a victory. With North Alabama’s Game 1 starter Jacob James taking the mound, the APSU Govs saw third baseman Brody Szako single, Gazdar double, and first baseman Harrison Brown drove in a run with a single. Jaden Brown walked to load the bases with two out, but James got a strikeout to end the game and pick up his first save.

Jaden Brown went 3-for-5 with three RBI, Harrison Brown was 3-for-6 with three RBI, and Gazdar was 3-for-5 with two runs scored to pace Austin Peay State University’s 16-hit outing. APSU Govs’ reliever Deaton Oak (0-1) lost after allowing one run on four hits in his 2.2 innings.

Machado finished the day 3-for-5 with three RBI, providing two of those RBI in North Alabama’s six-run fourth inning that helped them build their 10-run advantage. Eight of UNA’s nine starters finished the game with a hit or an RBI.

North Alabama reliever Brycen Parrish (1-4) picked up the win after pitching the seventh and eighth innings and allowing only one run on three in those two innings.