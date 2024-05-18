Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hold Nashville Sounds scoreless in 10-0 win

Jacksonville, FL – After taking each of the series’ first four games, the Nashville Sounds (22-22) were silenced by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-26) on Saturday night. Nashville failed to get a run across in a blowout 10-0 loss to Jacksonville at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp took an early lead off Sounds starter Aaron Ashby (0-3). The southpaw gave up singles to rehabbing Marlins Xavier Edwards and Tim Anderson. Ashby would then walk in a pair of runs to get Jacksonville on the board in the first. He would later give up four more runs in the third (2) and the fourth (2) innings, allowing six earned over four innings in the start.

Though already in a deep hole, the bullpen could not keep things from getting out of hand – though not entirely their fault. Harold Chirino gave up three unearned runs in the seventh inning, with a fielding error by Joey Wiemer costing the team dearly. Anderson hit a solo shot off Janson Junk in the eighth for the final run of the night for Jacksonville.

Eric Haase was the lone Sound to have multiple hits in the loss, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a strikeout. Isaac Collins walked twice, while Vinny Capra had the lone extra-base hit, a double in the fourth inning.

Yonny Chirinos (4-4) tossed five scoreless innings for Jacksonville in the win. Anderson led Jacksonville with four hits, four runs, and a home run in the contest.

The series concludes tomorrow afternoon with a matinee game in the Sunshine State. Right-hander Tyler Woessner (1-2, 11.45) will try and replicate his outing from Tuesday, which resulted in his first Triple-A win. Right-hander Roddery Muñoz (0-3, 7.84) gets the start for Jacksonville. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm central at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Oliver Dunn (1-for-4, 2 K) has hit safely in each of his first three games with the Sounds. The third-baseman is batting .250 (3-for-12) with a home run since joining Nashville on May 16th.

Joey Wiemer (0-for-4, 2 K) played all nine innings in center field for Nashville. The Brewers outfielder is on rehab assignment – he was placed on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list with left knee discomfort on May 4th.

Vinny Capra extended his hitting streak to five games with a double. The infielder is batting .375 (9-for-24) with a double, two RBI, and three runs scored since the streak began on May 12th.

