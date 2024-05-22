Clarksville Academy holds annual Billy Frank Smith Memorial All Sports Awards Program

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 17th, 2024, Clarksville Academy varsity athletes, coaches, families, and administrators gathered together at Clarksville Academy’s Procter Court for the annual Billy Frank Smith Memorial All-Sports Program.
The athletes who were recognized during this program were the MVPs, Male and Female Scholar-Athlete Award recipients, the Scott Uffelman Memorial Award recipient, and the Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award finalists and recipient.
The Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award is the most prestigious award given at this event. Shan Smith, the son of Billy Frank Smith and an alumnus from the Class of 1974, presented this award.
The 2024 Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award was awarded to junior Anna Hellums.
*Listed below are MVP award recipients and additional awards.
Cross Country MVPs– Caroline Lee & Ben Giles
Football MVP– Chris Ragans
Girls’ Soccer MVP– Lexie Calzaretta
Golf MVPs– Emily McCowan & J.J. Giarrizzo
Volleyball MVP – Savannah Valencia
Boys’ Basketball MVP– Cam Phillips
Girls’ Basketball MVP– Malaya Woullard
Bowling MVPs– Bennett Smith & Rishab Ramchandani
Cheerleading MVP – Savannah Elder
Dance MVP – Ella Childers
Wrestling MVPs – Molly Scoville & Landon Ray
Softball MVP– Kingsley Bell
Clay Target Team MVP – Taylor Allensworth
Tennis MVPs– Anna Marie Adams & Ethan Hester
Track MVPs – Sarah-Catherine Darnell & Ethan Bones
Boys’ Soccer MVP – Zachary Greer
Baseball MVP – Brennen Gibson
Male Scholar Athlete Award – Zachary Greer
Female Scholar Athlete Award – Ashlynn York
Athletic Team with Highest GPA – Varsity Bowling
Scott Uffelman Memorial Athletic Award – Landon Ray
Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award Finalists –
Anna Hellums
Chloe Jenkins
Emily McCowan
Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award Recipient – Anna Hellums