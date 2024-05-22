Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Nashville has issued a Flood Warning for Montgomery County that is in effect until 9:15pm this evening. Flooding due to excessive rainfall is expected.

The Flood Warning includes a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Cheatham County, Dickson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Montgomery County, and Stewart County.

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible, mainly for locations not in the Flash Flood Warning.

At 3:11pm, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Waverly, Camden, Dover, Erin, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, Charlotte, Vanleer, Cumberland City, Slayden, Palmyra, Indian Mound, Cunningham, Woodlawn, Houston County Airport, and Cheatham Dam.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.