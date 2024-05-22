77.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Oriole Circle area wide water outage,...
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Oriole Circle area wide water outage, road closure for water main maintenance

Low water pressure possible for vicinity

News Staff
By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main maintenance work on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024, at 8:30am that will cause a water outage and low water pressure to the following streets and roads.

The streets affected are Oriole Circle, Cardinal Drive, and Robin Place.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity during the work.

Oriole Circle will be closed from Cardinal Drive to Robin Place, and traffic will be detoured to Cardinal Drive and Oriole Circle. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 2:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Previous article
Nashville Sounds go off on Charlotte Knights for 10-3 win
Next article
Joe Smith Launches Bid for Tennessee District 68 State Representative
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online