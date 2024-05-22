Joe Smith Launches Bid for Tennessee District 68 State Representative

Clarksville, TN – Friends, family members, and supporters were at The Ruby Cora, attending a campaign kickoff event for Joe Smith as he officially began his quest to be elected Tennessee’s District 68 State Representative.

Smith, currently a Montgomery County Commissioner, seeks to replace Curtis Johnson, the long-time District 68 Representative who recently announced his pending retirement.

“I think I’m the person to explain, at the state level, what is going on in Montgomery County,” Smith said. “ … how our roads are so congested because we’ve outgrown our infrastructure, how every year we make these best-of reports for being a great place to live, while at the same time, the state hasn’t given us our due dollars. As a Commissioner, I’ve learned to think outside the box to save our tax dollars. I’m ready to do that at the state level. Remember, at the August 1st primary – I am your man. Thank you.”

Photo Gallery