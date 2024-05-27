Flood Warning issued for Red River at Port Royal

Nashville, TN – The Flood Warning continues for the Red River At Port Royal, affecting Montgomery County and Robertson County. Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast.

The warning is in effect from now until Tuesday evening.

At 5:30pm CT Monday, the stage was 35.7 feet and falling. The river crested at 35.8 feet this afternoon and will fall below flood stage by tomorrow evening.

At 34.0 feet, Flooding continues to affect agricultural land and adjacent areas along the river, including the Porter Chapel Public Access Area and the Red River Valley Park, where water approaches campsites and evacuations may be needed for higher levels. Water approaches Port Royal Road near Hwy 238, which may be impassable at higher levels.

At 36.0 feet, Flooding continues to affect agricultural land, parks, and access areas along the river, including Red River Valley Park, where water reaches campsites and evacuations may be needed, and Port Royal Road near Hwy 238, which is covered with water. Water approaches Dunbar Cave Road just west of Warfield Boulevard and may be impassable at higher levels.

The flood stage is 30.0 feet. This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.2 feet on February 15th, 1989.