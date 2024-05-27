Operation Stand Down’s 9th Annual Heroes Breakfast a Resounding Success

Clarksville, TN – Operation Stand Down recently hosted its 9th annual Clarksville Heroes Breakfast. A sold-out Wilma Rudolph Event Center audience enjoyed breakfast and inspiring words from keynote speaker Gregory D. Gadson, Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired).

Daniel Moore, Director of OSD’s Clarksville Region, welcomed everyone, then introduced APSU’s ROTC Color Guard for the presentation of colors and Traci Koon, who performed the National Anthem.

OSD CEO Eden Murrie, BG U.S. Air Force (Retired), challenged people to give so the organization may continue its worthwhile endeavors. Emcee Stephanie Miller introduced Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, then recognized public servants and sponsors.

ServPro of Montgomery County’s Ryan Millard then had the honor of introducing Gadson, who brought the audience to their feet with his heartfelt message and wise words.

