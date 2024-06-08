Austin Peay State University Soccer signs Kylie Wells, Paige Myers

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University head soccer coach Kim McGowan has announced a pair of graduate transfer signings in Kylie Wells and Paige Myers on Thursday.

Wells comes to Clarksville from Jacksonville State where she was a four-year starter for the Gamecocks. She began her collegiate career starting all 10 matches during her freshman season and netted her first-career goal in her third match at Austin Peay State University, March 9th, 2021.

The Littleton, Colorado native finished second on the team with three goals and dished out as many assists during her sophomore season, finishing tied for second on the team with nine points. During her junior campaign, Wells again netted a trio of goals, while also tallying a career-best 22 shots on goal and .564 shot on goal percentage.

Wells is coming off a two-goal, three-assist season as a senior, making three starts across 14 appearances on JSU’s back line.

Wells enters her graduate season with 4,360 career minutes played, nine goals, eight assists, 118 shots, 60 shots on goal, and is 4-for-4 on penalty kicks.

Joining Wells and the new crop of Governors is Paige Myers, a defender from Detroit Mercy.

Myers started 8-fo-9 matches during her freshman season, tallying one assist and nine shots. During her sophomore season, Myers started 17-of-18 matches for the Titans, while playing 1,351 minutes.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native started all 17 matches during her junior season, while tallying one assist and four shots.

Most recently, Myers is coming off career-high marks in assists (two), shots on goal (four), matches played (18) and started (19), and minutes played (1,635).

