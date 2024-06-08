Tennessee Department of Transportation get ready for 2024 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Nashville, TN – Once again, Manchester, Tennessee, will host the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is one of the most popular live music events in the country.

Since 2002, the event has featured a diverse assortment of performers on a 700-acre Middle Tennessee farm that becomes the temporary home for thousands from across the country.

Over 65,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival, which runs from Thursday, June 13th, 2024, through Sunday, June 16th, 2024.

The area in and around Manchester always sees increased traffic volumes during this time. And the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is gearing up for the extra traffic. TDOT works closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire and Rescue, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Coffee County EMA, and festival promoters to keep traffic moving on I-24 while also getting Bonnaroo attendees to their destination.

“TDOT has once again coordinated with our agency partners to ensure safe and efficient travel during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival,” says Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “The main objective is to keep thru traffic moving smoothly on I-24 while getting festivalgoers safely in and out of the Bonnaroo site. As a result of this planning, we believe we can successfully minimize traffic delays throughout the weekend.”

TDOT HELP units will assist with traffic management during the festival and aid any motorists who require assistance.

In addition, TDOT will be taking the following steps:

Efforts will be concentrated on keeping I-24 traffic flowing.

HELP trucks will be on-site patrolling the interstate and state routes throughout the festival region.

Exit 111 (SR-55) will be used as the main festival exit. Alternate exits will be used if congestion occurs on the interstate.

TDOT maintenance units will be posted throughout the festival region, and maintenance personnel will be on call all weekend.

Variable message signs will be in place to warn drivers ahead of delays.

No construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the festival between 6:00am on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024, through 7:00pm on Monday, June 17th, 2024.

Median crossovers will be guarded to prevent motorists from parking in the crossovers and blocking emergency vehicles.

Festival traffic will be kept in the right lane and/or on the shoulder of the interstate, allowing through traffic to utilize the left travel lane unimpeded.

Emergency vehicles will use county roads that will be kept at low volume.

Temporary communication towers will be in place to improve emergency communications.

If drivers need the assistance of a state trooper while traveling anywhere in Tennessee, they can dial *THP (*847) from their cell phone. They will be automatically connected to the nearest THP dispatch office and the operator will send a state trooper to their location.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.