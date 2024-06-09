Nashville Sounds pour it on Louisville Bats for 14-3 victory

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (34-29) scored early and often in the series finale, piling on for a 14-3 win over the Louisville Bats (34-28) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. In taking the final game of the homestand, Nashville wins the final series of the season against the Bats, four games to two.

It did not take long for the Sounds’ offense to get rolling. After Louisville smashed a solo shot in the top of the first, Nashville answered with four runs in the bottom half.

Francisco Mejía smashed a solo shot off Louisville starter Connor Phillips (2-4). On the very next pitch, Owen Miller followed to clobber one over the right field wall, making it back-to-back home runs. A two-run triple by Chavez Young scored Eric Haase and Yonny Hernández, pushing Nashville’s lead to 4-1.

Nashville really put things out of reach in the third inning. Haase led off the frame with a solo home run that just stayed fair down the right field line. Vinny Capra later pushed two more across with a single, making it an 8-2 contest. Nashville would score one run each inning over the next four (4-7) before adding a pair in the eighth off Louisville position player turned pitcher and former Sound Hernan Perez.

Chad Patrick (6-1) was outstanding once again. The right-hander gave up a leadoff home run in the top of the first, then locked in. He held the Bats to a pair of runs on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in seven innings. It was his sixth quality start of the season and third win against Louisville in as many appearances in 2024. In relief, Janson Junk retired the side in order in the eighth, then Ryan Middendorf gave up a meaningless run on two hits in the ninth.

The Sounds tied a season-high with 19 hits in the win (they also had 19 hits against Louisville on April 26 at Louisville Slugger Field). Every Sounds batter recorded a hit in the contest. Mejía led the team with four RBI in a 3-for-4 effort. Chris Roller scored three runs, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk. Miller and Haase also had three hits each, respectively.

After a Monday off day, the Sounds return to action Tuesday night at 6:05pm central against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (1-3, 6.80) will start for the Sounds to begin the series against Gwinnett. The Stripers’ probable starter is to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

Chad Patrick (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) added his sixth quality start of the season and his third win against Louisville. The right-hander is 6-1 with a 2.83 ERA (60.1 IP/19 ER) on the season. He’s also gotten the win in each of his last five appearances.

Francisco Mejía has hit safely in each of his last seven games. The switch hitter is batting .464 (13-for-28) with a double, four home runs, 10 RBI, and seven runs scored since May 31st.

Francisco Mejía and Owen Miller hitting back-to-back home runs in the first inning was the third instance of home runs in consecutive at-bats by Sounds hitters in 2024.

