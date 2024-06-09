TWRA announces 2024 WMA, Cherokee Quota Hunt Applications begin June 12th-July 24th

Nashville, TN – The application period for the 2024 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Big Game quota hunts and the Cherokee party hunts for bears is June 12th through July 24th.

Mailed applications will not be accepted. Entries must be submitted before midnight (CT) July 24th.

Hunt locations, dates, rules, and additional information can be found on the quota hunt instruction sheets available online at Quota Hunts (tn.gov).

Quota hunt applications can be made online at www.quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com or in person at any TWRA license agent or TWRA regional office.

Big Game WMA Quota Hunts

An applicant may apply for 15 hunt choices out of 60 total hunt options for the Big Game WMA quota hunts. Youth can make seven choices. Applicants can apply individually or as a party of up to 15 people maximum.

After all the drawings are conducted, any leftover permits for the Big Game quota hunts will be sold on a first come, first serve basis beginning August 21st at 8:00am (CT). Leftover permits will be available for purchase online, via the TWRA mobile app, at any license agent, or any TWRA regional office.

Cherokee Bear Party Hints

There are 16 hunt choices for the Cherokee bear party hunts. Bear parties must have 50-75 members and there are no priority points for these hunts. Dogs are allowed on bear hunts.

Application Instructions

Customers can apply by using any one of the following methods:

1) www.quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com

2) Via the TWRA mobile app

3) At one of the TWRA regional offices

4) At any TWRA license agent

There is no application fee for current Annual Sportsman License holders, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, or seniors possessing an Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12.00 application handling fee, and a vendor fee is assessed for each drawing entered.

When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed to verify the information is correct on the receipt.