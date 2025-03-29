Experience Tennessee’s Rich Culinary Scene at These Exciting Festivals

Nashville, TN – Tennessee is a state rich in culture, history and of course, delicious food. Whether you’re a barbecue enthusiast, a sweets lover or an adventurous foodie on the hunt for new flavors, Tennessee’s culinary scene has something for everyone.

In the upcoming months, immerse yourself in a variety of festivals celebrating local cuisine, regional specialties, and unique food experiences across the Volunteer State. From totally unique festivals to hotly contested cook-offs, Tennessee invites you to savor every moment at these unforgettable events.

Only In Tennessee

These quirky fests shine a light on the hidden gems of Tennessee’s culinary world.

Hot Slaw & Art Y’all! Festival – Cleveland (April 5th, 2025): Tennessee has officially declared Hot Slaw its state food, and there’s no better place to celebrate this tangy condiment than the Hot Slaw & Art Y’all! Festival. Enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere with live music, art exhibitions, street performances and food vendors galore.

World’s Biggest Fish Fry – Paris (April 19th-27th, 2025): Get ready to indulge in five tons of fried catfish at the World’s Biggest Fish Fry. Known for its legendary all-you-can-eat feast, this event attracts thousands of visitors every April. Stay for the Grand Parade, pageants, catfish races and arts & crafts.

Ramp Tramp Festival – Reliance (April 25th-26th, 2025): Discover the magical world of ramps, also known as wild leeks. The Ramp Tramp Festival at 4-H Camp McCroy is an immersion in this unique culinary tradition, with fried ramps served alongside classic dishes like white beans, cornbread and streaked meat. This full-day celebration will immerse you in a distinctive flavor of Appalachian heritage

RC-MoonPie Festival – Bell Buckle (June 21st, 2025): This Bell Buckle event is a wacky, fun-for-the-whole-family celebration of the South’s original fast food – an ice-cold RC Cola and a fresh MoonPie. (For the uninitiated, a Moonpie consists of two round graham cookies, with marshmallow filling in the center, dipped in a flavored coating. It’s delicious, of course.) Attendees enjoy live music, clog dancing, MoonPie games and a colorful parade.

National Banana Pudding Festival – Centerville (Oct. 4th-5th, 2025): A classic Tennessee dessert, which consists of a batch of banana pudding with layers of cream and crunch. And on the first weekend of every October, Centerville hosts the National Banana Pudding Festival & Cook-Off, celebrating the dish with live music, games and of course, plenty of banana pudding to sample.

Off the Grill

In Tennessee, barbecue isn’t just a cooking tradition, it’s a way of life.

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest – Memphis (May 14th-17th, 2025): Featuring over $150,000 in prize money, this competition draws BBQ teams from around the globe. Visitors can explore BBQ Alley, enjoy live music and watch exciting events like sauce wrestling and Ms. Piggie Idol. Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the first-ever Steak Cookoff Competition, debuting in 2025, offering a $6,000 prize and entry to the 2026 World Championship.

SmokeSlam – Memphis (May 15th-17th): If you're looking for a unique Memphis experience, with the food that the city is most known for, SmokeSlam is a newly added must-attend BBQ extravaganza. Try an array of genuine Memphis BBQ during an interactive experience that celebrates the craft and culture of this culinary tradition, as well as music, art and more.

The Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue – Lynchburg (October 10th-11th, 2025): Lynchburg hosts one of the most prestigious barbecue competitions in the world, attracting over 40,000 visitors. Watch as top barbecue teams showcase their grilling expertise and enjoy family-friendly activities like butt bowling, live music and the Country Dog Show.

Raise a Glass

Tennessee’s craft beverage scene is booming, and these festivals are a great way to get up to speed.

Nashville Rosé Festival – Nashville (May 17th, 2025): Sip rosé all day in May? Don’t mind if we do. The Nashville Rosé Festival showcases a wide selection of global rosé wines in support of the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition. Held in Eat Park, the night will feature live music, pink attire, fabulous friends and endless pours.

Knoxville Brewfest – Knoxville (June 21st, 2025): Beer enthusiasts will want to experience the Knoxville Brewfest, where over 20 local, regional, and national breweries showcase their best craft brews. Sip your way through the festival and discover Knoxville's rich beer culture while enjoying live entertainment and community spirit.

The Margarita Festival – Chattanooga (Aug. 9th, 2025): The annual Margarita Festival features more than 20 Chattanooga restaurants as they compete to serve up the best margarita recipe for you to try at First Horizon Pavilion. Vote for your favorite and crown the best margarita in Chattanooga. Enjoy live entertainment, food and a fun photobooth.

Tennessee Beer, Wine & Shine Festival – Nashville (Oct. 18th, 2025): During this annual event, avid beer and wine aficionados will enjoy sampling craft, seasonal and micro beers, alongside a variety of wines. The setting is almost as great as the libations; attendees relax amidst the beautiful grounds of the historic Two Rivers Mansion.

Discover more can’t-miss Tennessee events at www.tnvacation.com/calendar.

