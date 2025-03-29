Nashville Sounds Struggle as Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Evens Series with 11-3 Rout

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds saw the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp even their opening weekend series at a game apiece after an 11-3 loss on Saturday night. Jacksonville also outhit the Sounds 11-3 and each team recorded an error to have identical line scores across the board.

A brunt of the damage came in the first inning with Jacksonville jumping out to an early 4-0 lead off right-hander Logan Henderson and the Sounds. Henderson saw each of the first three batters reach base but looked poised to escape the jam with minimal damage. However, three of the four runs in the inning came with two outs.

Nashville responded with a run in the second. Ernesto Martinez Jr. led off the inning with a triple and promptly scored on an Anthony Seigler RBI ground out right after. The teams traded a run in their respective half of the fourth and fifth innings. Nashville put a pair of runners into scoring position early allowing Garrett Spain to deliver a RBI to cut the lead to 5-2.

Nashville’s lone error on the night helped Jacksonville extend their at-bats in the sixth and eventually saw two more runs come across as the lead grew to 8-2. The Sounds answered with a run of their own as Raynel Delgado was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded. A squandered bases loaded opportunity with one out halted Nashville from gaining any further momentum toward their comeback aspirations.

Brewers no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho made his season debut on the mound and worked 1.1 IP without allowing a run to post the only clean sheet of the night by a Nashville pitcher.

The series will conclude with the rubber match Sunday afternoon. Milwaukee’s top rated pitching prospect, RHP Jacob Misiorowski, is set to make his season debut for the Sounds against fellow righty Freddy Tarnok. First pitch on the first Sunday Family Fun Day at First Horizon park is scheduled for 2:05pm.