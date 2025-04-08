39.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Softball's Samantha Miener Named ASUN Pitcher of the...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Softball’s Samantha Miener Named ASUN Pitcher of the Week After Dominant Week in the Circle

News Staff
By News Staff
2024-2025 APSU Softball - Samantha Miener. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballJacksonville, FL – After tossing 12.2 scoreless innings and leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a pair of victories, senior pitcher Samantha Miener earned Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time this season, the ASUN announced Monday.

Miener began the weekend by tossing a 5.0-inning shutout against Bellarmine, Friday, where she struck out two Knights and allowed just four hits, all of which were singles. That shutout marked her second of the season and first since Austin Peay State University’s opening weekend of ASUN Conference play against the Knights, March 13th. 

The Highland, Illinois native also started in the second game against the Knights, throwing three scoreless innings and allowing just a single extra-base hit – the lone extra-base hit she surrendered over the weekend. 

In Saturday’s rubber match, Miener inherited runners on first and second with one out, and after allowing a walk, forced the Knights into a double play to keep the contest scoreless. From there, Miener went on to allow just a single hit, earning her second win of the series in an 8-0, five-inning win. 

Miener has had a career season in the circle for the Governors thus far, with her 11 wins, 19 starts, 2.62 ERA, and .277 opponent batting average all being career and team-best marks. Her 19 starts and 27 appearances are best for second in the ASUN, while her 11 victories lead the Governors and rank fourth in the league.

Miener and the Governors return to action tomorrow afternoon at 3:00pm when they host Murray State in a midweek outing at Cathi Maynard Park. Following the contest against the Racers, Austin Peay State University then hosts North Alabama, Saturday-Sunday for their fifth ASUN series of the season.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department Welcomes Eight New Recruits to the Force
Next article
Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division Revolutionizes Military Intel with Streamlined Data System
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information