Eclipse at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery

Clarksville, TN – Beachaven Vineyards & Winery hosted a watch party for the recent and rare near-total eclipse that occurred here in middle Tennessee.

Beachaven’s Abigail Scurlock said, “We wanted to have a watch party, but we didn’t know really what to expect. We didn’t know how many people would be out and about on a workday. But we have the Dos Margaritas food truck, and we’re serving up some special slushies. We also handed out eclipse glasses until we ran out. I’m guessing we’ve had a couple of hundred folks out here so far.”

Guests were sitting at picnic tables and laid back on blankets, staring at the sky. Many brought their own special optics for safe viewing of the celestial event. At the time of Clarksville’s 97% total eclipse, the song Total Eclipse of the Heart could be heard over the speakers.

