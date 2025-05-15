69.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 15, 2025
HomeClarksville LivingClarksville Rally Stands in Solidarity with Ukraine Amid Ongoing War
Clarksville LivingPolitics

Clarksville Rally Stands in Solidarity with Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Clarksville Indivisible recently hosted a Peace Rally for Ukraine. Dozens gathered at Patriots Park, including many Ukrainians who have made Tennessee and Kentucky their home.

Anastasia Huff, a member of the American-Ukrainian Community of TN and KY, herself with many family members still in Ukraine, said this was more than just a global issue, “We have friends and neighbors who are directly affected by Ukraine’s war with Russia,” Huff said. “There are citizens from both parties who stand with Ukraine. This is about what’s right. It’s about the American values that we all share.”

The group also honored American fighters who volunteered to stand with Ukraine, and brought attention to the issue of the many thousands of Ukrainian children who have been abducted by Russia. Huff’s husband, James, shared information on how Ukrainian aid is being used to create jobs in this country.

Clarksville Indivisible’s Joy Rice said, “Members of the Ukrainian community reached out about organizing an event. We’ve had three years of war. Now with peace talks happening, we want our elected leaders to know that we support Ukraine.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 14th–19th, 2025
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information