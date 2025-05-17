Montgomery Central High School Cheerleaders Host High-Energy Fundraiser at Hilltop Supermarket

Clarksville, TN – The spirit was high and the suds were flying today, Saturday, May 17th, 2025, as the Montgomery Central High School Cheerleaders brought their energy and enthusiasm to Hilltop Supermarket for a community fundraiser. With a bake sale full of sweet treats and a carwash that left vehicles sparkling, the event was a huge hit with local supporters.

Cheerleading coaches were thrilled with the strong community turnout and expressed gratitude for the ongoing support. “Clarksville really shows up for these kids,” said one coach. “We couldn’t do this without our neighbors—and we are so grateful to Hilltop Supermarket for giving us the space to make this happen.”

From homemade cookies and brownies to the steady rhythm of pom-poms and soap buckets, the event buzzed with excitement as the team raised funds for their upcoming competition season. The cheerleaders are setting their sights high this year, aiming not only for state championships but also for a long-awaited appearance at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) Nationals.

“We were so close to making Nationals last year,” said a squad member, “and that just fueled us even more. We’re training hard, and with the community behind us, we’re confident we can make it happen this year.”

The fundraiser continues today until around 2:00pm-2:30pm, and attendees are encouraged to swing by to grab a snack, support the team, and drive away with a freshly washed car—all while helping these student-athletes pursue their dreams.

