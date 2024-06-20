Clarksville Police Investigate Domestic-Related Death on Timberline Way

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has announced that the incident on Timberline Way is now a domestic-related death investigation.

Officers responding to the scene discovered two victims with gunshot wounds inside the residence. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was airlifted to Nashville and is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives from CPD’s Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are actively processing the scene. No further information is available for release at this time as the investigation is ongoing.