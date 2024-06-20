Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 20th – 24th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As we head into the weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of sunny and clear skies with rising temperatures.

Overall, it will be a warm and sunny few days, perfect for outdoor activities, but be sure to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against the heat.

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 92°F. Winds will be calm, providing a pleasant start to the weekend.

Expect mostly clear skies with patchy fog developing after 5:00am Thursday night. The low will be around 71°F with calm winds.

The day will be mostly sunny on Friday with temperatures climbing to a high of 93°F. Heat index values may reach as high as 98°F, so it will feel quite hot. Winds will remain calm.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low of 72°F and calm winds.

A sunny day is ahead for the Clarksville area on Saturday, with a high temperature near 95°F. Winds will be calm in the morning, shifting to the southwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night with a low of around 73°F. Southwest winds around 5 mph will become calm overnight.

Sunday will continue to be mostly sunny, with a high near 96°F. West southwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

There is a slight chance (20%) of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night after 1:00am. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with a low of around 74°F. West southwest winds will be around 5 mph.

On Monday, the week will start off sunny with a high near 95°F. West northwest winds will be around 5 mph.

Mostly clear skies are expected Monday night, with a low around 69°F.

As the weekend progresses, enjoy the sunny weather but stay mindful of the high temperatures and potential heat index values. Watch for updates from Clarksville Online on local weather, especially regarding the slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night.