Austin Peay State University Tennis Teams Named ITA All-Academic Teams

Tempe, AZ – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s tennis team earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team Honors while six women and eight men were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must maintain a 3.5 GPA, while the ITA All-Academic Team award is given to programs that have at least a 3.2 GPA.

Asia Fontana, Auden Kujawa, Denise Torrealba, Jana Leder, Luca Bohlen, and Sophia Baranov were named ITA Scholar-Athletes. This is the fourth time Leder has earned the ITA Scholar-Athlete honors in her career and the third such honor for Torrealba, while Kujawa and Fontana have received the honors in back-to-back years.

The women’s tennis team had a successful year in the classroom with a 3.74 and 3.77 GPA for the fall and spring semesters, marking the 21st and 22nd-straight semesters of the team having above a 3.0 GPA.

Aeneas Schuab, Bodi van Galen, Giovanni Becchis, Glen Arnet, Hogan Stoker, Javier Tortajada, Sota Minami, and Tom Bolton also earned ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition. This marks the third consecutive honor for Becchis, Bolton, and Stoker, and the second honor is for Minami, Tortajada, and Schuab.

The men’s tennis program achieved a 3.81 and 3.89 GPA for the fall and spring semesters, respectively.

The men’s eight selections rank second most in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The women’s six selections were tied with Lipscomb and North Florida for third most in the ASUN.