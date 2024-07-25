ArtWalk Clarksville set for August 1st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This August 1st, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.
The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.
Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.
Participating Venues and Artists
Higher Level on Franklin
137 Franklin Street
Artist: Dragotheartist
Pups Plants & Goods
117 A Strawberry Alley
Artist: Marileny Peralta
Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
The Vine on Franklin
128 Franklin Street
Artist: Space Brotha Earl
Modern Movement Real Estate
132 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Annalee Parker
Wedding Belles
123 Franklin Street
Artist: Koryn Hatfield
Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Artist: Kimberly Daniel
Sanctuary on Main
334 Main Street
Artist: Julie Bisgaard
Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist: Talia Arte -August Featured Artist
Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Selmy Ibrahim
Trazo Meadery
116 Franklin Street
Artist: Jennifer C Pierstorff
First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Artist: Sarah Spillers
Madison Street United Methodist Church
319 Madison Street
Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: Blossom Robertson
Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
196 North Second Street
Douglas Charlton’s “Man Out Of The Woods” Solo Exhibition
w/ supported narratives by Ralph Acosta
Gallery Supported Artists
- Judith Arnold
- Marteja Bailey
- Keinya Graves
- Martin Freeman
- Ria Massey
- D’Artagnan Stephens
- D.C. Thomas
- Daniel Matthew York
- & More
“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
Artist: Ken and Melody Shipley: A Retrospective
Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Windy City Vibez food truck will be in the courtyard!
Madeleines Place
100 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Allamy Lee
Pinky’s Up
120 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Kayla Munoz
Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Artist: Kathryn Luther
Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.
About ArtWalk Clarksville
ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Spaces. Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville TN. Our mission is to connect artists with local spaces.