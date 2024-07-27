Nashville Sounds announces Home Schedule for 2025

Nashville, TN – In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced its 2025 home schedule, complete with the 75 games at First Horizon Park for the 2025 season.

The Sounds open the 2025 season at First Horizon Park on Friday, March 28th, against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins). Nashville has Opening Day at home for the first time since 2023. The opening series against the Jumbo Shrimp is a three-game series. It is the earliest Opening Day in the club’s 47-year history.

“We still have 30 fun-filled games to host this season through September,” said Sounds General Manager Adam English. “Our staff is already in the early stages of planning a thrilling slate of promotions and entertainment for our fans in 2025.”

A total of 12 homestands make up the home slate in Hit City. From May 20th-25th, the Sounds host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. It’s the first time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate (then the Columbus Clippers) will play in Nashville since 1991. The Sounds were the Double-A affiliate of the Yankees from 1980-1984.

Area Major League affiliates make several trips to Nashville throughout 2025. The in-state rival Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) come to town for two series from April 8th-13th and July 1st-3rd. The Sounds also host the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) twice, from June 3rd-8th and September 3rd-14th. Louisville (Cincinnati Reds) returns for a six-game series from August 19th-24th.

Other opponents returning to Nashville include the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles), Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) and Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox). The only teams not returning in 2025 after playing in Nashville in 2024 are the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) and St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins).

The longest homestand of the season is 12-games across 13 days from August 19th-31st. The Sounds will also have a nine-game homestand after the All-Star break from July 18th-27th.

The Sounds will be home on Mother’s Day (May 11th) vs. Norfolk, Memorial Day weekend (May 24th-25th) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Labor Day weekend (August 30th-31st) vs. Charlotte.

First Horizon Park will host 39 weekend games in 2025, including 13 games on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

Early bird season ticket renewal for 2025 full-season (75 games), half-season (38 games), and four different partial-season (18 games) memberships go on sale Monday, August 5th.

A full 2025 promotional schedule will be released by early March 2025. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase at least one month before the season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2024.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.