City of Clarksville workforce donates over 18,000 Expo dry-erase markers to CMC Teachers Warehouse

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville held its annual supply drive for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation Teacher’s Warehouse, donating over 18,000 Expo dry-erase markers to the organization.

The CMC Teacher’s Warehouse provides Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) educators with free school supplies to stock their classrooms throughout the school year.

Meeting a Need

Each year, the City of Clarksville holds a supply drive in support of the CMC Teacher’s Warehouse. All supplies are purchased and donated directly by city employees, and no City funds or resources are used for the campaign.

This supply drive is held in conjunction with the Montgomery County Government, and the two hold a friendly competition to see who can gather the most supplies.

According to Grants Director Lauren Winters, who spearheaded the supply drive effort, in 2023, the City donated 8,118 boxes of crayola products, exceeding a goal of 7,805.

The City set out with the goal of gathering 16,230 markers. In the end, city employees donated 18,397, approximately $20,000 worth of supplies.

““In Romans, chapter 12, Paul tells us to, ‘be devoted to one another in love.’ Time and time again, our City employees show their devotion to the people of Clarksville. They see a need, and they meet it,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“Whether it’s supplying our local teachers, helping our residents recover after a disaster, or raising funds for local nonprofits like United Way, they constantly go above and beyond. I couldn’t be more proud of our City employee family, especially Lauren Winters, who led our supply drive to such great success.”

The markers were delivered to the Teacher’s Warehouse on Wednesday, July 25th, and will be made available to teachers for the upcoming school year.