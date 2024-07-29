83.3 F
Joe Smith Gains Key Endorsement from District Attorney Robert Nash in District 68 Race

Robert Nash
Robert Nash

Election 2024Clarksville, TN – It is my distinct honor to offer my endorsement and support to Commissioner Joe Smith in his campaign to be elected as the State Representative for Tennessee’s District 68.

There is no doubt he is the best choice to represent the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County and fill the vacancy left by Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson’s retirement.

It is my pleasure to serve as Attorney General for Montgomery and Robertson counties through this period of rapid growth, and I believe it is imperative that we elect representatives who will fight to preserve our amazing community and small-town charm while being a voice to ensure we are not left behind when it comes to state funding for law enforcement, roads, and other essential services that will improve public safety and our overall quality of life.

I have known Joe for many years, and I am certain he will be a voice for us in the State Legislature. His time as County Commissioner demonstrates a pattern of success in defending our rights, improving our infrastructure, and being a champion for education, and it shows he is uniquely qualified to be our State Representative.

One needs only to look at Joe’s lifetime of accomplishments to see he has the heart, knowledge, and experience to represent the district. He has served in every facet of his life, from being a Marine Corps veteran to a firefighter and medical responder, to running a small business and representing us as a County Commissioner.

In this election, it is crucial to find a candidate who possesses a specific set of qualities to forge successful relationships and make a positive impact for the residents of District 68. Joe Smith is the only candidate who will be ready on day one to be a voice for Clarksville-Montgomery County, and I will be casting my vote for him on Election Day, August 1st. I hope you will join me.

Robert Nash
Attorney General

