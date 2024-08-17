Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 17th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be resurfacing on I-24 from West of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, from 8:00pm to 5:00am, alternating lane closures in both directions will be in effect to score the shoulders, install pavement markings, and place Thermoplastic (MM 11-17).

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous. The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

8/15 – 8/21, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing of I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop), including bridge expansion joint repairs.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling operations. there will also be intermittent temporary ramp closures.

LOOK AHEAD: 8/23 – 8/26, continuous; there will be continuous weekend road closures on I-24 EB for bridge work. Detour signs will be in place.

Davidson County – I-40

Milling and paving.

8/15, 8:00pm – 5:00am, WB lanes 2 and 3 will be closed for milling and paving activities.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over Clifton Avenue.

8/15 – 8/21, continuous, there will be a continuous shoulder closure I-40 EB for a noise wall and parapet repair on the bridge over Clifton Avenue.

8/15, 8/18, & 8/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures for the removal of temporary concrete barrier rail.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM 210).

8/15 – 8/21 (excluding weekends), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane closures on I-40 WB merge ramp/Exit 210B from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 Wb/I-65 SB for bridge construction activities.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.



8/15– 8/21 (excluding weekends), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214 – 220).

Davidson County – I-65

The on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary ramp closures on Armory Drive WB to the ramp to I-65 NB & SB and from Powell Avenue SB to Armory Drive for overhead sign replacements.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

8/15 – 8/21 (excluding weekends), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Dickson County – I-40

Dickson Electric Aerial Crossing by Rolling Roadblock.

8/18, 6:00am – 9:00am (first light), Installing aerial crossing of I-40 near Hogan Road overpass via rolling roadblock (MM 174).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous. The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) was expanded on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions to maintenance pads at the pull boxes throughout the project limits.

Nightly, from 8:00pm to 5:00am, I–40 will be closed in both directions for guardrail installation.

Humphreys County – I-40

The construction of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the Buffalo River (MM 140.5 – 141.5).

From 8/18 to 8/21, 7:00pm to 10:00am (continuous), I-40 EB will be closed continuously on the outside shoulder for milling, paving, and pavement parking operations. One lane will remain open.

Robertson County – I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 in both directions for pavement markings and thermoplastic (MM 112 – 120).

8/16 – 8/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 in both directions at Exit 117 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.