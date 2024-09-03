Austin Peay State University Welcomes Logan Kidd as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Championship Resources

Clarksville, TN – Logan Kidd, who led a major giving effort that featured over $3 million in new major gift commitments toward capital improvements at Arkansas State, joins the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department as its Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Championship Resources, Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Monday.

“Logan is going to make a tremendous impact on our staff and I am thrilled to welcome him and his wife Kylee to Austin Peay,” said Harrison. “Logan has proven his ability as a revenue generator and athletic administrator at every stop he has made. I know that with his passion and innovative thinking he will help us grow our philanthropy and revenue generation in a way that push the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and help our student-athletes compete for championships.”

“I want to thank Gerald and everyone on the Austin Peay State University athletics staff the opportunity to join their extraordinary team in Clarksville,” said Kidd. “I look forward to working with them and continuing to serve our student-athletes and coaches, as well as getting to know so many more who are apart of Clarksville’s Hometown Team!”

Kidd comes to Clarksville after just over a year as the Assistant Athletic Director for Development at Arkansas State. In his brief time in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Kidd led a major giving effort that featured over $3 million in new major gift commitments toward capital improvements that included renovations to the ASU baseball stadium, Olympic Sports Complex, and sports performance areas.

Kidd also helped the Red Wolves generate over $300,000 in gifts during the annual A-State Day of Giving, which was a 300 percent increase from the previous year.

Before his time at Arkansas State, Kidd was the Assistant AD for Sponsorships at Indiana State, where he proved oversight of the marketing team, gameday atmosphere, and selling and activation of sponsorship agreements. Kidd also generated a 75 percent increase in cash and trade revenue towards the sponsorship program from the 2021 to 2023 fiscal year.

While also serving as Indiana State’s lead liaison for the Aspire Ticketing Partnership, Kidd secured multiple major gifts of $25,000-plus towards athletics programs and facility enhancements that attributed to over $4.5 million. These gifts helped Indiana State have the largest fundraising year in department history in 2022, including the largest giving day in Indiana State Athletics history at $574,865.

Kidd began his time at Indiana State as the Assistant Director of Athletic Development, helping maintain a portfolio of over 150 Varsity Club members and prospects. He was responsible for the oversight & facilitation of a strategic annual donation process to the Sycamore Athletic Fund and the communication, stewardship, and membership fulfilment of the Varsity Club.

Kidd also worked at Eastern Kentucky as a development internal and athletics ticket manager, where he provided oversight of ticket sales and accounts for revenue from those sales. He also assisted in establishing box seat deals for donors and season ticket holders for EKU’s new premium seating option for the 2019 football season.

While working towards his master’s at Ball State, Kidd worked as a ticket sales and development graduate student worker, where he assisted in fundraising efforts and coordinating events during the football and basketball seasons. He also presented prospective donors with information regarding ways in which they could give to Ball State Athletics.

A native of Muncie, Indiana, Kidd graduated from Eastern Kentucky with a bachelor’s in sport management in 2017 before earning a master’s in sport administration from Ball State in 2019. He comes to Clarksville with his wife, Kylee.