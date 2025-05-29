Unearth Your Family History: Genealogy Workshop with Raymond Rosado at Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN – Curious about your family roots but don’t know where to begin? The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center invites you to take the first exciting step into the past during “Beginning at the End: Guidance for Elementary Genealogy,” a special Sundays at 3:00 presentation led by local history expert Raymond Rosado on June 1st, 2025 at 3:00pm in the Turner Auditorium.

This free public event promises to unlock the door to ancestry research with practical tools, time-tested advice, and a touch of local lore. With 27 years of experience at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, Rosado has helped countless patrons trace their family trees, and now he’s sharing his passion and know-how with a wider audience.

More than just a how-to lecture, Rosado’s presentation blends storytelling, research strategy, and historical insight, making genealogy approachable—even for complete beginners. Drawing from a rich archive of Montgomery County history, Rosado provides a local lens to family discovery, while also offering research pathways for those whose roots stretch far beyond Tennessee.

Whether you’re hoping to uncover a Civil War ancestor, trace immigration records, or simply connect the dots on your family tree, this workshop is the perfect place to begin. Attendees will leave with a deeper appreciation of personal history and a toolkit for digging into the past with confidence.

Admission to the program is free, but seating is limited and interest is high. Museum admission is not included, so arrive early if you’d like to explore the galleries before the presentation.

Reserve your spot today at www.customshousemuseum.org and get ready to bring the past to life, one name at a time.

