Hopkinsville Community College to Recognize 70 GED® Graduates in June 5th Ceremony

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host the General Education Development Diploma (GED®) graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 5th, 2025, at 7:00pm in the HCC's Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall. Seventy adults are receiving their GED and are eligible to participate in the ceremony.

Amy Watson, former reporter and anchor for WTVF-TV in Nashville, will be the ceremony speaker. Watson dedicated 35 years to broadcast journalism before retiring in October 2025. She has earned 9 Emmys for her work at WTVF-TV and was awarded various Associated Press awards, including Best Reporter, an RTNDA award for Best Feature story, and Tennessee Association of Broadcasters awards. She also worked at television stations in Cape Girardeau, MO, Chattanooga, TN, and Paducah, KY.

Watson has been married to Derrick Watson for 32 years. Together, their best trophies in life are their children, Aaron, Sarah, and Anna. Aaron is married to Andrea, and they have three boys. Sarah is married to John Morgan Francis, and they have two dogs. Anna is a thriving esthetician in the heart of Nashville’s Gulch area near downtown.

Since retiring Amy has promoted her second children’s book, “Ellicott Moon.” She also just embraced her love of antiques and eclectic style by opening a booth at a local peddler’s mall in Hopkinsville.

HCC’s location of Kentucky Adult Education is in the college’s Technology Center, 2nd floor. KYAE provides free instruction for individuals preparing to take the GED to earn the High School Equivalency Diploma.