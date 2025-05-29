Tennessee Unveils “Promise to Call” Suicide Prevention Campaign Featuring 988 Lifeline

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is officially unveiling “Promise to Call,” a new effort to prevent suicide and save lives.

The concept is simple: Make a promise to yourself that you will reach out to someone if you ever have thoughts of suicide. It can be a relative, a friend, a trusted advisor, or even 988. Write the promise down and keep it somewhere close to you or program it as a contact in your phone. Share the promise with others and spread awareness of resources like the 988 Lifeline and how to respond if someone reaches out in a time of crisis.

If that day comes and those thoughts occur, the goal is that people will remember the promise, act on it, reach out to someone who can help them see past the crisis point, and choose to live another day. An additional goal of the campaign is to start a community conversation around suicide, raise awareness of resources, and reduce the stigma of mental health struggles.

“The concept of a promise is so simple and so universal. A promise is something that people hold dear and will remember. It is our belief that if someone makes a promise prior to a suicide crisis, it can save a life,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “This Promise to Call has already saved lives among my own family, friends, and coworkers, and we are so excited for the promise it holds for saving countless more lives across our state.”