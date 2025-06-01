AAA, Safety Advocates Urge Caution as ‘100 Deadliest Days’ Begin for Teens

Nashville, TN – The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers—a period when crashes involving teen drivers spike, leading to tragic consequences. As teens hit the road with newfound freedom, many underestimate the dangers of distraction, speeding, and risky driving behaviors.

AAA’s review of crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows a 30% increase in deadly crashes involving teen drivers during summer compared to the rest of the year. On average, eight people lose their lives every day in a teen-related crash between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“During the summer, teen drivers are on the road more often, usually with friends, which increases the risk of distraction and dangerous driving habits,” said Rachel Wilson, Director of Driver Education for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Many feel invincible behind the wheel, underestimating the dangers of speeding, distractions, and not wearing a seatbelt. But crashes hit different when they happen to you —and by then, it’s too late.”

Key Risk Factors for Teen Drivers

New teen drivers (ages 16-17) are nearly three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash compared to adults. The biggest contributing factors include:

Distraction: Nearly six out of ten teen crashes involve some form of distraction. Teen passengers are the leading distraction, followed by cell phones and infotainment systems.

Nearly involve some form of distraction. Teen passengers are the leading distraction, followed by cell phones and infotainment systems. Speeding: Almost 30% of fatal teen crashes involve excessive speed.

Almost involve excessive speed. Driving with teen passengers: Studies show that the risk of a fatal crash increases with each additional teen passenger (NHTSA).

Studies show that the (NHTSA). Failure to wear a seatbelt: Seatbelt use significantly reduces the likelihood of serious injury or death.

“Teens are inexperienced behind the wheel, and that lack of experience combined with risky behaviors is a dangerous mix,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “More teens die in car crashes during summer than any other season. Parents must take an active role in coaching their teens and reinforcing safe driving habits.”

AAA’s Advice for Parents

AAA urges parents to take proactive steps to ensure their teens are driving safely:

Lead by example. Model good driving behavior by avoiding distractions, obeying speed limits, and always buckling up.

Model good driving behavior by avoiding distractions, obeying speed limits, and always buckling up. Provide at least 50 hours of supervised driving practice. Give teens experience driving in diverse conditions—nighttime, inclement weather, highways, and busy streets.

Give teens experience driving in diverse conditions—nighttime, inclement weather, highways, and busy streets. Teach defensive driving skills. Encourage teens to anticipate hazards, stay alert, and maintain a safe following distance.

Encourage teens to anticipate hazards, stay alert, and maintain a safe following distance. Create a parent-teen driving agreement. Establish clear rules about when, where, and with whom your teen can drive. Clearly outline the consequences for breaking the rules and rewards for driving safe.

AAA’s Driver Education Resources

AAA offers educational tools to help teens develop safe driving habits:

How to Drive Online: A self-paced 25-hour online course featuring interactive exercises, videos, and simulations.

AAA Approved Driving School Network: Identifies high-quality driving schools that meet AAA’s standards. For more information, visit AAA.com/Drive, contact DriverTraining2@acg.aaa.com, or call 888.222.7108.

‘Crashes Hit Different’ This Summer

The key risk factors for teen drivers also happen to be the four leading contributors to traffic injuries and fatalities for all drivers. On average, someone is killed in a car crash every 12 minutes on our nation’s roads, primarily due to four factors: impaired driving, distractions, not buckling up and speed. This is the focus of AAA’s new “Crashes Hit Different” campaign. The Auto Club Group is partnering with roadway safety organizations, community groups, and drivers themselves in an effort to end these senseless tragedies.

For more information on the ‘Crashes Hit Different When They Happen to You’ campaign, visit https://sm.aaa/CrashesHitDifferent .