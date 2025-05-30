Customs House Museum Sparks Outdoor Magic with Storytime & Craft Event for National Camping Month, June 5th

Clarksville, TN – This June, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is trading tents for tales and paintbrushes as it kicks off National Camping Month with an imaginative and interactive event for families.

On Wednesday, June 5th, 2025, at 10:30am, the Family Art Studio will transform into a cozy campground for Storytime & Craft: Celebrating National Camping Month, welcoming children of all ages and their caregivers for a morning of nature-inspired storytelling and creative fun.

Guests will “gather round” as museum educators read Gather Round by David Covell and Campingland by Amy Dyckman—two whimsical tales that transport listeners straight into the heart of the wilderness, complete with starry skies, s’mores, and the joyful spirit of outdoor adventure.

But the fun doesn’t end with the final page. Following the stories, kids will dive into a unique art project: campfire painting with bubble wrap. This playful process art activity blends creativity with texture, allowing little hands to explore color, shape, and imagination while designing their own vibrant campfire scenes.

Perfect for young campers and budding artists alike, this event offers a screen-free way to celebrate nature while indoors, encouraging family bonding and shared creativity. The program is free with museum membership or paid admission, and as always, adult participation and supervision is required to ensure a safe and enriching experience for all.

Whether you’re a camping pro or a first-time explorer, this Storytime & Craft session is a delightful way to ignite kids’ love of the outdoors—no bug spray required.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org