Austin Peay State University to Host Free Campus Showcase Featuring Tours, Exhibits, Football

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host a Campus Showcase on September 21st from 1:00pm until 4:00pm. This free public event aims to showcase the university’s vibrant campus, academic programs, and community engagement. The day will culminate with a football game, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The Campus Showcase will feature activities and attractions for all ages. Attendees can explore the beautiful APSU campus through guided tours led by current students and faculty. The tours will highlight key facilities like the Trahern Fine Arts Building and other notable locations.

Various academic departments will host interactive exhibits and demonstrations to showcase APSU’s programs. From science experiments to art displays, there’s something for everyone. The Sundquist Science Complex will host activities for visitors to engage with different scientific disciplines, and the library will feature special activities.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and share what makes Austin Peay State University such a special place,” said Dannelle Whiteside, vice president for Legal Affairs and Organizational Strategy at APSU. “This event is an opportunity for us to connect with our neighbors, showcase our talented students and faculty, and inspire the next generation of Governors.”

In addition to academic exhibits, the Campus Showcase will feature live entertainment and family-friendly activities. Visitors can learn about the university’s admissions process, tour buildings, and see exhibits from all colleges.

The excitement continues as the APSU Governors football team hosts Alabama A&M at Fortera Stadium at 6:00pm, allowing Campus Showcase attendees to experience campus life from academics to athletics. Game tickets are sold separately from the Campus Showcase event.

For event info and registration, visit www.apsu.edu/showcase. For football game tickets and info, visit www.letsgopeay.com.

Austin Peay State University (APSU) is a comprehensive university in Clarksville, Tennessee. With a focus on student success and community engagement, APSU offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs. With over 25 percent of the student population being military-affiliated, Austin Peay State University is Tennessee's largest higher education provider.

